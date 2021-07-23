Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Son Heung-min commits future to Tottenham

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 10:34 am
Son Heung-min has scored 107 goals for Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract.

The South Korea international, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, will now stay at the north London club until 2025 after earning a bumper pay rise.

He has been a key player for Spurs since his arrival, scoring 107 goals in 280 appearances and forming a lethal partnership with Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old looks set to now see out the majority of his career at the club.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Son enjoyed his best goalscoring return last season as he netted 22 times in 51 appearances in all competitions and set a new Premier League record with Kane for the most goal combinations in a single season.

They combined 14 times, beating the record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994/95, while they are only two behind Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for the all-time record of 36.

Son also has his place in Tottenham’s history books, scoring the first ever goal at the club’s new stadium, in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in April 2019.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

