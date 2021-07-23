Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

German railway: Floods caused billion-euro damage to network

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 12:54 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 2:30 pm
A regional train sits in flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP)
A regional train sits in flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP)

Germany’s national railway operator has estimated that last week’s flooding caused damage worth 1.3 billion euros (£1.1 billion) to its network, offering another glimpse of the extent of the devastation.

Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst damage in western Germany and eastern Belgium.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that the damage is “immense” and will take a long time to repair.

At least 180 people died in Germany in the flooding and a further 31 deaths were reported in Belgium, taking the overall death toll to 211.

Germany Floods
In Erftstadt-Blessem, some residents are being allowed back into their homes to clear debris after heavy rains caused devastating floods (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that more than 50 bridges, 180 level crossings, nearly 40 signal boxes, over 1,000 electric and signal masts, as well as energy and lighting systems and station elevators were damaged.

“Never before has our infrastucture been destroyed to this extent in one go,” said Volker Hentschel, a board member at the company’s DB Netz infrastructure division.

He said its initial estimate is that the flooding caused damage to the railway network and stations of around 1.3 billion euros.

The government, which owns Deutsche Bahn, has vowed to make a quick start on rebuilding efforts.

Mr Hentschel said it will take “months, if not years” to restore everything, though the company is confident of repairing 80% of the damaged infrastructure by the end of this year.

Separately, Turkey also has seen flooding in recent days.

Work was continuing to find a missing person following floods in Artvin province in the country’s northeast that started on Wednesday, and one person was being treated for injuries. More than 450 people were evacuated.

At least six people were killed last week and two were missing after floods in neighboring Rize province.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]