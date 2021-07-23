Jadon Sancho signs five-year deal at Manchester United after completing move

Manchester United have completed the signing of winger Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth team player – has joined from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million deal.

United have finally got their man 12 months after first registering their interest only to be put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m fee.

This is his home.This is where he belongs. Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

Sancho is United’s second signing of the summer after back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton arrived on a two-year contract earlier this month.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho told manutd.com.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

You came to us as a boy and left as a man. Thank you, Jadon @Sanchooo10! 💛 pic.twitter.com/XXB31mesn3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 23, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes United can benefit from releasing the youngster’s “untapped talent”.

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” he told the club website.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

“For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”