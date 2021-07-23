Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 3:28 pm Updated: July 23, 2021, 5:34 pm
Police carry the coffin of murdered Haitian president Jovenel Moise (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Police carry the coffin of murdered Haitian president Jovenel Moise (Matias Delacroix/AP)

The hometown of Haitian President Jovenel Moise received his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation.

White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honour Mr Moise, who was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife, Martine.

“This is something that will be engraved in our memory,” said Pedro Guilloume, a Cap-Haitien resident who hoped to attend the funeral. “Let all Haitians channel solidarity.”

Mr Moise’s body arrived shortly after dawn at his family’s seaside property where the funeral is being held.

Haiti President Killed
Police stand by the coffin of Jovenel Moise (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Six officials carried the brown casket up a stage where they saluted it and stood before it in silence for several minutes before draping a large red and blue Haitian flag over it.

As the ceremony began, hundreds of protesters clashed with police outside the private residence.

Shots erupted and tear gas and black smoke wafted into the ceremony. Protesters’ cries carried over religious leaders speaking at the funeral.

At the end of the funeral, Martine Moise spoke publicly for the first time since the attack, her soft voice growing stronger through the 15-minute speech.

“They’re watching us, waiting for us to be afraid,” she said. “We don’t want vengeance or violence. We’re not going to be scared.”

Before the funeral began, a man wrapped himself in a large Haitian flag and approached the casket, crying out, “We need to fight and get justice for Jovenel!”

Next to him, a man carrying a T-shirt commemorating Mr Moise joined in as he yelled, “Jovenel died big! He died for me and for the rest of the country… We’re not going to back down.”

The funeral comes days after a new prime minister supported by key international diplomats was installed in Haiti — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following Mr Moise’s assassination.

On Thursday, violent demonstrations hit neighbourhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tyres.

Haiti President Killed
The funeral is held in Cap-Haitien (Matias Delacroix/AP)

One heavily guarded police convoy carrying unknown officials drove through one flaming barricade, with a vehicle nearly flipping over.

A priest who presided over a Mass on Thursday morning at Cap-Haitian’s cathedral to honour Mr Moise warned there was too much bloodshed in Haiti as he asked people to find peace, noting that the poorest communities are affected.

On Thursday evening, Martine Moise and her three children appeared at a small religious ceremony at a hotel in Cap-Haitien where newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other government officials offered their condolences.

“They took his life, but they can’t take his memories,” said a priest who presided over the ceremony. “They can’t take his brain. They can’t take his ideas. We are Jovenel Moise.”

Authorities have said that at least 26 suspects have been arrested so far, including 18 former Colombian soldiers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]