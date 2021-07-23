Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
News / World

Mauricio Pochettino extends his Paris St Germain contract until 2023

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 6:50 pm
Mauricio Pochettino is now committed to PSG until 2023 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino’s contract at Paris St Germain has been extended until 2023, the French club have announced.

The former Tottenham manager signed an 18-month deal with the option of an extra year when he took charge at the Parc des Princes in January.

That option has now been taken up after a summer in which the Argentinian was linked with both Real Madrid and a return to Spurs.

Pochettino, a former PSG captain, led the club to success in the French Cup last term but they were pipped to the league title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

The 49-year-old, who has also managed Espanyol and Southampton, said: “I’m really very happy, for myself and also for my staff.

“It’s very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris St Germain.

“That’s why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It’s a dream come true.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the club’s chairman and chief executive, said: “With Mauricio’s leadership, we’re excited and confident about what the future holds.”

