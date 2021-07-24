Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Cardi B hits back at allegations of ‘queerbaiting’

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 3:08 am
Rapper Cardi B has hit back at accusations of ‘queerbaiting’ in her latest music video (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Rapper Cardi B has hit back at accusations of ‘queerbaiting’ in her latest music video (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rapper Cardi B has hit back at accusations of “queerbaiting” in her latest music video.

The term is often used to describe straight performers who hint at non-heterosexual encounters, without actually depicting them, to attract LGBT fans.

A Rolling Stone article on the subject included a reference to Cardi B’s Wild Side video with singer Normani, noting a social media user had accused them of queerbaiting.

The video features the pair naked and dancing together.

Cardi B, who is expecting her second child with Migos rapper husband Offset, said the term could pressure artists into divulging details about their private lives.

“I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word,” she tweeted. “I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.

“If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

Addressing the Rolling Stone article, 28-year-old Cardi B said: “You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?”

Queerbaiting is not a new subject in pop music.

Rita Ora was criticised in 2018 for her song Girls, which featured Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

Ora intended the song to be a celebration of bisexuality but was accused of being exploitative.

She later released a statement apologising and said: “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

Madonna was recently accused of queerbaiting over her famous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal