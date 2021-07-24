Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

South Africa vow to do their talking ‘between the lines’ against Lions

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 4:32 am Updated: July 24, 2021, 8:46 am
Mzwandile Stick, pictured, has vowed that South Africa will settle any scores on egos on the pitch against the British and Irish Lions (Mike Egerton/PA)
South Africa have pledged to settle the battle of the egos on the field in Saturday’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Head coach Warren Gatland believes the Lions hurt the Springboks’ pride with a dominant set-piece showing despite falling to a 17-13 loss to South Africa A.

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick rejected Gatland’s “mind games” ahead of Saturday’s Test series opener in Cape Town, but also vowed the hosts would prove their point in deed not word.

“From my side I won’t go deep on that one,” said Stick.

“We were happy as a Springbok team; if you look at the most important stat in the game, which is the final score. We won the game so I’m not too sure what it is that they dented.

“I’m not going to fall into that trick of playing the mind games, I’m not a mind games person. The game is going to be played between four lines.

“If Gatland is talking about the egos, he doesn’t really know much about us as South Africans.

“So I’m not going to go deep on that. Let’s wait and see after the game tomorrow.

Mzwandile Stick
Mzwandile Stick has dismissed talk of egos in the South Africa camp (Steve Haag/PA)

“Hopefully we can give the people a good show of rugby.

“We know they are going to be tough, we know they are going to be physical.

“So once again, when it comes the ego, we’ll see the egos between the four lines.”

The Lions series will finally get under way on Saturday amid an increasingly tense off-field backdrop, with the tourists frustrated by South African Marius Jonker acting as Television Match Official (TMO).

Lions boss Gatland was understood to be furious when discovering Jonker’s role on Wednesday, after New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill was forced to withdraw due to Covid-related travel trouble.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde revealed however that Saturday’s officials told the Lions of their confidence of neutral refereeing.

Cell C Sharks v The British and Irish Lions – Castle Lager Lions Series – Loftus Versfield Stadium
Robin McBryde, pictured, has lifted the lid on the British and Irish Lions’ pre-match meeting with officials ahead of Saturday’s Test against South Africa (Steve Haag)

“We met the three officials who are officiating on the weekend,” said McBryde.

“We went through everything that’s happened to date.

“They were reluctant to pass any opinion on what’s happened.

“They’re aware of it and they’re confident in the comms they’ll have on the weekend that between the four of them, they’ll come to the right decision.

“The impression I got really was that they wanted to move on and that they trust in their own decisions and communications and the understanding between the three of them, so hopefully that will come to the fore on the weekend.”

