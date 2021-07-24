Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Abigail Irozuru never lost faith during injury battle to reach Olympics

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 1:04 pm
Abigail Irozuru is preparing for her first Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Abigail Irozuru is preparing for her first Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

Abigail Irozuru has credited her faith in God for ending her injury woes and wait for an Olympic debut.

The 31-year-old is preparing to make her Games bow in the long jump in Tokyo.

Her dream is nine years in the making after being left out in 2012, despite making the standard, before a ruptured Achilles forced her to miss Rio.

Irozuru retired after her injury before making the decision to return in 2019 with her faith helping her to reach Japan.

She said: “I do go to church and believe in God and genuinely had a conversation with God and I felt compelled to come back.

“I didn’t want to look back with regrets. I felt so tugged back into it but in my head I was like ‘there’s no way I can put myself through this, it’s torture.’

“I said ‘God, please keep me healthy and allow this time round to be better’. I remind myself of that promise God made with me, or I made with God.

“In 2016 when I ruptured my Achilles, that was the second Olympic cycle I’d missed out on. I thought my dream was done but coming back a couple of years later, knowing it would be a fight, I just had to keep the faith.

“There are moments when I’ve had doubts, my capability and, particularly with the extra year, you question your age and ability to recover but I’ve been so thankful for the team I’ve had.”

A jump of 6.69m at the trials in Manchester last month booked her Olympics spot behind Jazmine Sawyers and they will be joined by Lorraine Ugen when the competition starts next Sunday.

“When I first qualified in Manchester it was relief but now I’m just excited and it does mean so much because it has been such a long, arduous, stressful journey,” the 2019 British champion told the PA news agency.

“Every athlete has a story and a journey but it does make it that bit more precious.

“I want to enjoy every moment as much as I can, despite the Covid chaos because that is important right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal