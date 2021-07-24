Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Ellen White on target again as Team GB battle past Japan to reach quarter-finals

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 1:33 pm
Team GB’s Ellen White celebrates her winner against Japan (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Team GB’s Ellen White celebrates her winner against Japan (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Ellen White struck again to book Team GB’s spot in the last eight at the Olympics after victory over Japan.

The striker grabbed her third goal in two games to seal a cagey 1-0 win over the hosts in Group E.

Hege Riise’s side knew three points would send them into the quarter-finals but they were forced to be patient against an organised Japan team.

They sit top of Group E with six points, ahead of Canada who also beat Chile 2-1 on Saturday. Team GB play Canada for the right to finish top of the group in Kashima on Tuesday.

A forgettable first half saw Mina Tanaka drive wide after 32 minutes in the only scare for Team GB despite disciplined Japan slowly taking control.

Two tame Lauren Hemp headers which dropped wide were Team GB’s best chances during a cautious opening 45 minutes.

Riise’s side tried to pick the pace up after the break but were stifled by the hosts, although Japan failed to make a telling impact themselves.

Steph Houghton volleyed over after 63 minutes and Nikita Parris curled wide soon after as Team GB dominated the ball.

But White soon capitalised on a defensive error to give Team GB the win they deserved with 16 minutes left.

Lucy Bronze’s cross from the right should have been dealt with by the Japan defence but White stole in ahead of goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita to glance the ball in.

Caroline Weir was close to adding a second when her free kick dropped a yard over with a minute left.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal