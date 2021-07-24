Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alex Telles injury gives Manchester United cause for concern

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 3:08 pm
Alex Telles could miss the start of the season with an ankle injury (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Manchester United defender Alex Telles could miss the start of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

The Brazilian left-back sustained the problem during the club’s training camp in Surrey this week and has returned home, missing Saturday’s friendly with QPR.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new contract, said on the club’s official website: “Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to be too bad but he’ll be out for a little while.”

Telles looks set to miss next week’s friendlies against Brentford and Preston, with another warm-up match against Everton on 7 August.

United kick-off their Premier League campaign against Leeds seven days later.

