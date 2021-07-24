News / World Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed By Press Association July 24, 2021, 5:01 pm Mario Lemina, who spent last season at Fulham, has joined French club Nice (Glyn Kirk/PA) Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton. The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham. Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Football rumours: Harry Kane linked with £160million move to Manchester City Football rumours: West Ham rivals want to lure Declan Rice across the capital Leicester sign former Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu joins Lincoln on loan for the season