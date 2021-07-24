Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Vatican closes 2020 with shortfall better than previously forecast

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 7:28 pm
St Peter’s Square (AP)
The Vatican closed out 2020 with a deficit of 66.3 million euro (£56.7 million), which was better than projected and even lower than pre-pandemic 2019, figures show.

The Vatican’s economy minister, the Rev Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, credited lower spending and a milder-than-expected drop in revenues for the results.

The shortfall was narrower than the range forecast by the Vatican, which was between 68 million euro (£58 million) and 146 million euro (£125 million).

It was also lower than the 79.2 million euro (£67.7 million) deficit recorded in 2019.

Mr Guerrero said the Vatican cut expenses in the face of the pandemic, focusing on essentials like salaries, aid to churches in difficulty and the poor.

The Pope
Pope Francis (AP)

To save money, the Vatican reduced travel and events spending by three quarters, postponed maintenance and cut back on consultancy services, while Vatican diplomats tightened their belts.

Taxes remained a constant 18.8 million euro (£16 million).

Revenues came in just 5% lower than the pre-pandemic projection of 269 million euro (£230 million).

“We are waiting to see if this trend continues in 2021,” Mr Guerrero told Vatican media.

Donations rose slightly to 56.2 million euro (£48 million). Even so, Mr Guerrero noted that the Peter’s Pence donations, offered during an annual collections at Mass, fell 18% in 2020.

They are billed as a concrete way to help the Pope in his works of charity, but are also used to run the Holy See bureaucracy.

Many churches conducted virtual Masses in 2020 due to the pandemic.

