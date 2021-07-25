Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Today at the Olympics: Wait for first medal goes on after slow start by Team GB

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 7:44 am
Jade Jones lost in her opening bout as she targeted a third successive Olympic title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Day two of the Tokyo Olympics did not get off to the best of starts from a British perspective with high-profile upsets and withdrawals.

Defending taekwondo champion Jade Jones suffered a shock first-round defeat to Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic team, ending her hopes of becoming the first British woman to win Olympic gold medals at three consecutive Games.

And a bad hour for Team GB continued when two-time defending champion Sir Andy Murray announced his withdrawal from the men’s singles tennis with a minor thigh strain, though he still plans to continue in the doubles.

But it was not all doom and gloom – not with the irrepressible Adam Peaty around – and he remains on course to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title as he reached the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final with with fastest time of 57.63. He will be joined in Monday’s final by James Wilby, who was third fastest in his semi-final.

What else has happened today?

Max Litchfield finished in fourth place for the second successive Olympic Games
There were no medals for the Brits in the pool, with Max Litchfield fourth in the men’s 400m individual medley final for the second Olympics in a row, while Aimee Willmott was seventh in the women’s event. Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson set a British record of 3:33.96 in the 4x100m freestyle relay final, but that was only good enough for fifth. The defence of the women’s hockey title got off to a stuttering start with a 2-1 defeat to Germany, while there was a 5-3 defeat to Italy in the 1/8 elimination round of the women’s archery. But, following Jones’ shock defeat, Bradly Sinden raised spirits in the taekwondo with a 53-8 rout of Tom Burns in his -68kg quarter-final. World tennis number one Ashleigh Bartley was also beaten.

Social media moment

What’s coming up?

Bradly Sinden, left, was in dominant form in his opening bout
Sinden will continue his bid for gold while Jones can still be in with a chance of a medal if Alizadeh reaches the final. Lizzie Deignan and Anna Shackley are in action in the women’s cycling road race, while attention will very quickly turn to the gymnastics with American star Simone Biles due in action this morning. Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance will be in action for Britain when the diving gets under way too.

Covid watch

There was another high-profile competitor ruled out of the Games on Sunday as USA Golf announced that world number six Bryson DeChambeau had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Japan. He has now been replaced in the team by Patrick Reed.

Weather watch

The rowing has been further disrupted by the threat of adverse weather in Tokyo. Much of the action had already been pushed back due to the threat of a storm, and it has now been announced the events have been moved back to Wednesday and Thursday.

