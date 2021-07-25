Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Flights cancelled as Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 8:08 am
Buses and planes are parked on the tarmac after all flights were cancelled at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China (Andy Wong/PA)
Typhoon In-fa hit China’s east coast, south of Shanghai, on Sunday, after flights and trains were cancelled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.

The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. It forecast 10in-14in (250mm-350mm) of rain.

“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.

A passenger pushes his luggage past a blank flights information board at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai (Andy Wong/AP)

The typhoon was packing winds of 95mph (155kph) and gusts up 120mph (191 kph) when it dumped rain on Taiwan. It knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported.

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao Airports were cancelled and more were expected to be cancelled on Monday, state TV reported.

Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.

The international airport in Hangzhou, south-west of Shanghai, also cancelled flights.

Train services to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, were suspended, according to state TV.

The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.

A passenger looks at planes parked on the tarmac at Pudong International Airport after all flights were cancelled (Andy Wong/AP)

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centres. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.

Meanwhile, in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rain hit the city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported.

The rain flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings, and left streets filled with mud.

Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that were still underwater, according to Shanghai news outlet The Paper.

