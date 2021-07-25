Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 12:12 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron applauds as he watches the Olympic basketball game between France and the US in Tokyo (Jeff Roberson/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity to fight the resurgent coronavirus, and lashed out at those fuelling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests.

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special Covid-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers.

Many marchers shouted “Liberty!” and said the government should not tell them what to do.

France Virus Outbreak
Thousands of protesters gather at Place Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower to demonstrate against the Covid-19 pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Mr Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night.

He asked: “What is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated’, but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?”

He said protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner” but added that demonstrations will not make the coronavirus go away.

