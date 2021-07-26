Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 5:19 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 7:57 am
Great Britain’s Chelsie Giles won the team’s first medal in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)
The British and Irish Lions’ stunning comeback victory over world champions South Africa and the quest for Olympic glory dominated the headlines this weekend.

In Tokyo, dreams came true and others were shattered, while Nacho Elvira won his maiden European Tour title in the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Maro Itoje climbs to take the ball during the British and Irish Lions' first Test victory over South Africa
Maro Itoje climbs to take the ball during the British and Irish Lions’ first Test victory over South Africa (Halden Krog/AP/PA)
South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe (left) and British and Irish Lions’ Duhan van der Merwe compete for a high ball in Cape Town
South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe (left) and British and Irish Lions’ Duhan van der Merwe compete for a high ball in Cape Town (Halden Krog/AP/PA)
Great Britain’s Jade Jones in the ae of her defeat by Refugee Olympic Team’s Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi in Tokyo
Great Britain’s Jade Jones was defeated by Refugee Olympic Team’s Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Great Britain judoka Chelsie Giles celebrates victory over Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher in her bronze medal match
Great Britain judoka Chelsie Giles celebrates victory over Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher in her bronze medal match (Danny Lawson/PA)
Great Britain’s Bradly Sinden (left) in action against Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov in the Men’s 68kg gold medal contest
Great Britain’s Bradly Sinden (left) in action against Uzbekistan’s Ulugbek Rashitov in the men’s -68kg gold medal contest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer rode to a shock victory in the Women’s Road Race in Tokyo
Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer rode to a shock victory in the Women’s Road Race in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hollie Pearne-Webb in action for Great Britain, who launched their defence of the Olympic women's hockey title with a 2-1 Pool A defeat by Germany
Hollie Pearne-Webb in action for Great Britain, who launched their defence of the Olympic women’s hockey title with a 2-1 Pool A defeat by Germany (John Minchillo/AP/PA)
Brazil’s Joao Victor Marcari Oliva, riding Escorial Horsecampline, competes during the dressage Grand Prix in Tokyo
Brazil’s Joao Victor Marcari Oliva, riding Escorial Horsecampline, competes during the dressage Grand Prix in Tokyo (Carolyn Kaster/AP/PA)
Jagger Eaton of the United States takes a tumble during the men’s street skateboarding final in Tokyo
Jagger Eaton of the United States takes a tumble during the men’s street skateboarding final in Tokyo (Jae C. Hong/AP/PA)
Zimbabwe’s Donata Katai, India’s Maana Patel and Grenada’s Kimberly Ince during the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats in Tokyo
Zimbabwe’s Donata Katai, India’s Maana Patel and Grenada’s Kimberly Ince during the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova in action on the balance beam in Tokyo
Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova in action on the balance beam in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deepti Sharma of the London Spirit dives to prevent a boundary during The Hundred match against the Oval Invincibles at Lord’s
Deepti Sharma of the London Spirit dives to prevent a boundary during The Hundred match against the Oval Invincibles at Lord’s (Yui Mok/PA)
Birmingham Phoenix’s Miles Hammond (right) and Manchester Originals’ Jos Buttler in action during The Hundred match at Old Trafford
Birmingham Phoenix’s Miles Hammond (right) and Manchester Originals’ Jos Buttler in action during The Hundred match at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Brunch and William Buick (centre, green) coming home to win the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract
Brunch and William Buick (centre, green) coming home to win the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Pomfret Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)
Nacho Elvira celebrates with the Cazoo Trophy after his maiden European Tour victory over Justin Harding in a play-off at Celtic Manor
Nacho Elvira celebrates with the Cazoo Trophy after his maiden European Tour victory over Justin Harding in a play-off at Celtic Manor (Zac Goodwin/PA)

