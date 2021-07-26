On this day in 2015: Chris Froome wins second Tour de France title

Chris Froome won the Tour de France for a second time after a ceremonial final stage in Paris on this day in 2015.

Froome’s defence of his 2013 title ended with a broken hand and fractured wrist 12 months earlier, but the Team Sky leader responded to win the 102nd Tour by one minute and 12 seconds from Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

196. Tour de France [26/07/2015] Chris Froome http://t.co/wuAkRDaCfS — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 26, 2015

Andre Greipel won the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees – his fourth stage success of the race – as Mark Cavendish was squeezed out of contention.

A crash in the final kilometre fractured the peloton and Froome’s Team Sky squad rolled over the line together to celebrate a third Tour title for the British squad in four years.

Froome secured the yellow jersey despite Quintana’s late attack to Alpe-d’Huez the previous day, which left the 30-year-old Kenya-born Briton clinging on.

Froome, centre, has now won the Tour four times (Adam Davy/PA)

The 109.5-kilometre concluding stage from Sevres to the Champs-Elysees is traditionally a procession and saw Froome sip champagne and pose for photographs with his team-mates.

The only trouble Froome encountered on a memorable day was when a paper bag became caught on his bike, requiring a change, on the penultimate lap of the Champs-Elysees.

He finished well behind Greipel, whose dominance of the sprints continued, but it mattered not as Froome celebrated overall victory.

Froome went on to win the famous race in 2016 and 2017.