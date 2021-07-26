Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make it Instagram official in birthday post

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she is back together with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in a post for her 52nd birthday.

Pop superstar and actress Lopez shared a picture on Instagram of her kissing award-winning actor and director Affleck while on a private yacht.

A series of other photos and a separate video show the singer posing in a pink and yellow patterned bikini, a colourful cover-up, khaki hat and pink heels.

In the post on Instagram she wrote: “52… what it do” with a heart emoji.

Lopez and Affleck, 48, got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways in 2004.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer”.

Celebrity friends commented under the post wishing Lopez a happy birthday but also expressing their shock and excitement at the couple’s announcement.

The producer of Lopez’s film Hustlers, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, wrote: “I mean, if you’re going to Instagram official do it like @jlo.”

While vocal coach to the stars, including Lopez, Stevie Mackey, commented: “IT DO WHAT IT DO!!!”

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and actor Mario Lopez also both wished the singer a happy birthday.

Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April.

Affleck and Lopez were later photographed together in Montana in May.

They have since been snapped out and about all over the US, including sharing a kiss in Malibu last month.

Affleck had previously been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have twins together.