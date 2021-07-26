Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make it Instagram official in birthday post

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:22 am
Jennifer Lopez confirmed she has reunited with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in a post on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez confirmed she has reunited with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in a post on Instagram (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she is back together with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in a post for her 52nd birthday.

Pop superstar and actress Lopez shared a picture on Instagram of her kissing award-winning actor and director Affleck while on a private yacht.

A series of other photos and a separate video show the singer posing in a pink and yellow patterned bikini, a colourful cover-up, khaki hat and pink heels.

In the post on Instagram she wrote: “52… what it do” with a heart emoji.

Lopez and Affleck, 48,  got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways in 2004.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer”.

Celebrity friends commented under the post wishing Lopez a happy birthday but also expressing their shock and excitement at the couple’s announcement.

The producer of Lopez’s film Hustlers, Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, wrote: “I mean, if you’re going to Instagram official do it like @jlo.”

While vocal coach to the stars, including Lopez, Stevie Mackey, commented: “IT DO WHAT IT DO!!!”

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck (PA)

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and actor Mario Lopez also both wished the singer a happy birthday.

Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April.

Affleck and Lopez were later photographed together in Montana in May.

They have since been snapped out and about all over the US, including sharing a kiss in Malibu last month.

Affleck had previously been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have twins together.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]