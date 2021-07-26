Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo

Forth Ports plots green port bid for Edinburgh, Grangemouth and Rosyth Forth Ports, owner of seven ports on the east coast of Scotland, will submit a “green port” bid to the Scottish Government.

TotalEnergies’ Papua LNG advancing as ExxonMobil’s P’nyang talks look up TotalEnergies and its partners are targeting to start front-end engineering and design (FEED) work at the Papua liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, led by the French company, next year. Significantly, ExxonMobil could also be close to cutting a critical deal with the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government that would help expand the development.

Pertamina to rejuvenate ageing Indonesia offshore facilities Indonesian national oil company (NOC) Pertamina is finalising studies to replace ageing facilities at its Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) and Offshore South East Sumatra (OSES) blocks to help improve production, according to upstream regulator SKKMigas.