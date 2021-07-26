Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 1:57 pm
Adam Peaty claimed gold on the third day of the Tokyo Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7.

Gold

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bronze

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

