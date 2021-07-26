Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Line-up for Venice International Film Festival announced

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 2:40 pm
Looking across to the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice (John Walton/PA)
The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry line-up of world premieres for September, including Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel, featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

The oldest film festival in the world is kicking off its 78th edition on September 1 on the Lido with the premiere of Pedro Almodovar’s Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz.

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz (Ian West/PA)
Spencer and Madres Paralelas are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which has often helped guide eventual Oscar best picture nominees and even winners.

Other films competing for the Golden Lion include Ana Lily Amirpour’s fantasy Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, with Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson; Paul Schrader’s crime drama The Card Counter, with Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God.

Edgar Wright’s stylish psychological thriller Last Night In Soho, with Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, will also have its premiere in Venice out of competition before heading to the Toronto Film Festival.

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons; Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet, and Halloween Kills were all previously announced as part of the slate.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in director, Pablo Larrain’s film, Spencer (Fabula Films/Komplizen Film/Shoebox Films/PA)
Campion’s film, about brothers in 1920s Montana, is another competition title, and one of two Netflix films debuting at the festival.

Last year, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland premiered at the scaled-down but still in-person festival and was awarded the Golden Lion.

This year, Zhao will help decide who gets that prize as a member of the main jury led by fellow Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, who directed Parasite.

Following on the heels of the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival is expected to mostly return to its full glamour in September.

The festival runs through September 11.

