Insecure star Issa Rae announces marriage in unusual manner

Actress Issa Rae has revealed that she married businessman Louis Diame via an inventive and light-hearted social media post.

The co-creator and star of HBO sitcom Insecure, 36, shared photos from the ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the French Riviera with her 3.1 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The images showed her wearing a white tulle gown from American fashion designer Vera Wang while the groom wore a red suit with an exaggerated lapel.

She wrote on Instagram: “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

“B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

“C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, singer SZA and actress Gabrielle Union were among those who sent messages of congratulations following the big day.

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and never publicly announced their engagement.

However, they have walked a number of red carpets together.

Rae first gained attention for her YouTube comedy series Awkward Black Girl before moving into film and television.

Sitcom Insecure, which debuted in 2016 and was partially based on her web series, has earned multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations.

Her 2015 memoir, titled The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, was a New York Times bestseller.