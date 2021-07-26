Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hundreds evacuated as firefighters tackle blazes in Italy’s Sardinia

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 5:23 pm
Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia (Alessandro Tocco/AP)
Raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people as flames threatened some residential areas and others were engulfed by dense smoke, firefighters said.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

“Currently, the situation for the people seems to be under control”, said Alessandro Paola, deputy chief for Italian firefighters’ emergency department.

France and Greece dispatched aircraft to help put out wildfires, which have consumed around 20,000 hectares in the province of Oristano.

Cars are parked by the road as fires raged through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy (Alessandro Tocco/AP)
They join 10 Italian firefighting squads and five other aircraft deployed.

“It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history,” regional governor Christian Salinas said.

“So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes.”

Firefighters battled all night bringing under control a blaze near the town of Montiferro that displaced 400 residents over the weekend.

The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have been spread by dry southerly winds.

