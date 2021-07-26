Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gunman killed after party-goers fight back with landscaping bricks

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 9:59 pm
(John Walton/PA)
A man who opened fire at a backyard party in Texas, killing one person and injuring three, has died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him, authorities said.

Fort Worth police said the gunman, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said the attacker attended the small backyard gathering at a home but became upset and left. He then returned and began arguing with other party-goers before shooting and injuring one person, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

As party-goers gave chase, the gunman turned and fired at them.

They started throwing bricks at him, police said. At some point the gunman either fell or was taken down to the ground but continued to fire.

Three people were shot during the chase. One was killed while two were injured and are expected to survive, police said.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate, and the handgun believed to have been used by the gunman was recovered.

