Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Manchester United agree deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 10:19 pm
Raphael Varane looks set to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Raphael Varane looks set to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for defender Raphael Varane, the PA news agency understands.

Having last week announced the £73million arrival of England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Old Trafford giants stepped up their pursuit of the long-standing defensive target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now closing in on the signing of Real centre-back Varane, having agreed a deal worth a reported £34million rising to £42million with add-ons.

The 28-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, was due to be out of contract at the Bernabeu next summer.

Raphael Varane has won 18 majoe trophies at Real Madrid.
Raphael Varane has won 18 major trophies at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Varane moved from Lens to Madrid in 2011 and has made 360 appearances across all competitions since.

He has won 18 major honours during his time with Los Blancos, including four Champions League titles.

If United get the deal done, Varane will join a pool of centre-back options for Solskjaer, who can already call upon captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal