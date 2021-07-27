Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Samoa’s first female PM finally takes office after constitutional crisis

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 7:47 am
Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has finally taken office as prime minister of Samoa more than three months after winning an election which sparked a constitutional crisis (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)
Samoa’s first female prime minister has finally taken office, more than three months after winning an election which sparked a constitutional crisis.

A smiling Fiame Naomi Mata’afa sat in the chair her predecessor had been reluctant to relinquish after 22 years in power.

The 64-year-old then held her first Cabinet meeting, with members of her Fast Party dressed in the distinctive red clothes that party members and supporters often wear, and said they were ready to begin their work.

That could include a reset of the island nation’s relationship with China – on the campaign trail, Ms Fiame had pledged to stop a 100 million US dollar (£72.5 million) port development backed by Beijing, calling the project excessive for a nation that is already heavily in debt to China.

After a knife-edge election result in April, Ms Fiame’s predecessor, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, refused to concede defeat, despite several court rulings that went against him.

Mr Tuilaepa had two powerful allies in the nation’s head of state and the Speaker, who were able to stall the transfer of power.

A bizarre scene played out in May when Ms Fiame and her party were locked out of Parliament, with Mr Tuilaepa claiming he was still in charge. Both sides accused each other of trying to stage a coup.

Ms Fiame and her party members took oaths and appointed ministers in a ceremony held under a tent in front of the locked Parliament.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Ms Fiame said that day was charged with emotion.

“It could have gone pear-shaped, but we were able to keep calm,” she said. “We could have stormed the building and knocked down the doors, like in Washington DC. But we just sat and sang a few hymns, sang a prayer.”

Last week, the nation’s top court ruled the unusual swearing-in ceremony that day had been constitutional, and Mr Tuilaepa finally conceded.

Ms Fiame had previously served as Mr Tuilaepa’s deputy.

