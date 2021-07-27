Teen who went viral skateboarding in a dress wins Olympic silver

A 13-year-old who went viral skateboarding in a dress five years ago became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years on Monday.

Brazil’s Rayssa Leal finished second behind Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, also 13, in the women’s street skateboarding competition.

Leal grabbed the attention of thousands when she was much younger however, after a 2015 Instagram video of her performing a heel flip down some stairs was seen, liked and commented on by thousands.

The video showed Leal – wearing a blue dress – falling twice while attempting the move, before completing the trick to the delight of onlookers.

Almost five years later she fell just short of a gold medal in Tokyo at the Ariake Urban Sports Park as the sport made its Olympic debut.