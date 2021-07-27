Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Caroline Weir snatches late equaliser to secure Team GB top spot

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 2:14 pm
Weir struck late to secure top spot in the group (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Weir struck late to secure top spot in the group (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Caroline Weir’s late equaliser earned Team GB a 1-1 draw with Canada and top spot in Group E.

The substitute’s deflected effort booked a quarter-final with Australia on Friday at the Olympics.

Adriana Leon’s second-half opener looked to have earned Canada top spot before Weir, who had already hit the bar and post, struck.

Boss Hege Riise rested three-goal Ellen White and made five changes, including starting Jill Scott and Rachel Daly, with Chelsea forward Fran Kirby on the bench for the first time after shaking off injury.

Needing to win to top the group, Canada had the first chance but Evelyne Viens dragged wide.

Georgia Stanway had a shot blocked before Team GB gained the upper hand and should have opened the scoring after 33 minutes.

Scott teed up Daly but the Houston Dash forward was denied by Ashley Lawrence’s last-gasp block.

But GB started the second half sloppily and Ellie Roebuck had already survived a scare after wasting possession before Canada took the lead 11 minutes after the break.

Lawrence burst down the left to find space and cut the ball back for Leon to fire in high from 12 yards.

Ellen White was among those rested
Ellen White was among those rested (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

White and Kim Little replaced Scott and Daly in response and Little almost provided Weir with an equaliser with 21 minutes left.

She fed Weir and her shot from an angle hit the underside of the bar and then the far post before somehow bouncing away.

The introduction of White and Little had reinvigorated Great Britain and Stanway then shot over.

But with time running out Team GB levelled with five minutes left when Weir’s 25-yard strike deflected off Nichelle Prince to wrongfoot Stephanie Labbe in the Canada goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal