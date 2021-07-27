Alex Telles set to miss first month of new season

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is set to miss the start of the season, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he expects the Brazilian’s ankle injury to rule him out for the whole of August.

Telles picked up the injury during pre-season training last week and Solskjaer had initially said the left-back would be “out for a few weeks”.

A further update from the Norwegian on Tuesday revealed Telles is likely to be unavailable for the first three games of United’s Premier League campaign, against Leeds at home on August 14, Southampton away eight days later and then Wolves away on August 29.

Solskjaer said in quotes on United’s official website: “Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for.

“His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”