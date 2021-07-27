Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alex Telles set to miss first month of new season

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 4:46 pm
Alex Telles sustained an ankle injury during pre-season training last week (Alex Livesey/PA).
Manchester United defender Alex Telles is set to miss the start of the season, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he expects the Brazilian’s ankle injury to rule him out for the whole of August.

Telles picked up the injury during pre-season training last week and Solskjaer had initially said the left-back would be “out for a few weeks”.

A further update from the Norwegian on Tuesday revealed Telles is likely to be unavailable for the first three games of United’s Premier League campaign, against Leeds at home on August 14, Southampton away eight days later and then Wolves away on August 29.

Solskjaer said in quotes on United’s official website: “Unfortunately, it’s worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for.

“His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he’ll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.”

