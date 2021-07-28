Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Leicester announce plans to expand King Power Stadium

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 8:04 am
Leicester’s King Power Stadium could be increased by 8000 seats under new plans. (Nick Potts/PA)
Leicester have announced plans to expand the King Power Stadium as part of ambitious designs to improve their home.

The FA Cup holders will confirm plans next month ahead of a public consultation with the Foxes aiming to add an additional 8,000 seats to take the capacity to 40,000.

If the planning is successful, the King Power would become the 10th largest stadium among the current Premier League sides.

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm that initial plans for the expansion of King Power Stadium’s capacity to 40,000 and significant developments to the surrounding area will be shared with the public in August 2021,” a club statement read.

“The unveiling of initial plans, which are a key element of King Power International’s long-term commitment and vision for the football club, will be followed by a period of public consultation throughout the summer and early autumn.

Leicester City fans celebrate victory in the FA Cup Final outside the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City fans celebrate victory in the FA Cup final outside the King Power Stadium. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“In addition to the increase in capacity, preliminary plans will include a 220-room hotel and a multi-purpose event and entertainment arena.

“There are also proposals for a new Leicester City retail space, residential and commercial space, and multi-storey car parking facilities – enhancements to the site that can further the evolution of both the football club and the city.”

The plans would see 8,000 seats added to the East Stand, with a new club shop, residential building and car-park also included in the proposals.

Leicester had an average attendance of 32,021 for the Premier League title-winning campaign of 2015/16 and currently have the 13th biggest capacity in the division.

