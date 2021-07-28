Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Ireland secure bronze medal in women’s four rowing

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 9:27 am
The Irish women’s four look delighted after winning bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ireland won their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze for the women’s four at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty held off the British boat to finish third behind Australia and the Netherlands.

They are the first female rowers to win an Olympic medal for Ireland, and Lambe cited the influence of the silver won by Gary and Paul O’Donovan in the lightweight doubles sculls in Rio.

She said: “It really means a lot. In Ireland, rowing’s really coming up now as a sport and it was groundbreaking in 2016 when the O’Donovan brothers got the silver medal and now to be part of that and building on that is just incredible, especially for women’s rowing.”

Ireland have another medal chance with double world champion Sanita Puspure through to the semi-finals of the singles sculls, and Keogh hailed the strength of the women’s team.

The Irish crew celebrate their bronze medal
The Irish crew celebrate their bronze medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

She said: “It’s a big boat that we’re fielding, it’s not just a pair or a single. The fact that we do have a large women’s squad and we’re able to put out multiple boats I think is quite an achievement for us as well.”

Paul O’Donovan, competing in Tokyo with Fintan McCarthy, could yet win another medal with the duo having qualified fastest in a world best time for the final of the lightweight double.

