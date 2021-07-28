Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Search for five missing workers at German explosion site continues

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 12:51 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 2:28 pm
Emergency vehicles close to the blast site in Leverkusen (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)
Rescue teams in western Germany are continuing to search for five missing workers at an industrial park for chemical companies where an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others, according to reports.

The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne, on Tuesday produced a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish.

The chief executive of Currenta, which operates the Chempark industrial park, said there was little hope for the five missing workers — four Currenta employees and one outside contractor.

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the Chempark in Leverkusen
“We have to assume that the missing people can no longer be found alive,” Frank Hyldmar said.

He added that of the 31 injured, one person remained in a life-threatening condition.

Police said that investigations into the cause of the explosion would begin on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

It appears the blast may have been linked to storage tanks filled with solvents.

A police officer blocks an access road to the Chempark site
A police officer blocks an access road to the Chempark site (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

Residents were asked to stay indoors and several major roads were closed for hours after the explosion sent a large black cloud into the air.

City officials also warned people not to let children play outside, use outside pools, or eat fruit and vegetables from their gardens over the coming days.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany’s largest chemical companies and one of the biggest employers in the region. The city has about 163,000 residents, many of whom work for Bayer.

The industrial park is located close to the banks of the river Rhine.

