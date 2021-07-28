Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Belgian prosecutor opens criminal investigation into fatal floods

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 1:09 pm
A damaged car and other debris strewn across a football pitch after flooding in Vaux-sous-Chevremont in Belgium (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Prosecutors in Belgium have opened an investigation into floods that hit several towns earlier this month, leaving 37 people dead.

The prosecutor’s office in the city of Liege said in a statement that an investigative judge had been appointed to lead the inquiry, which would examine whether there was a basis to charge anyone with involuntary manslaughter by failure of care or precaution.

Amid discontent among the thousands of residents impacted by the floods, a Belgian political party earlier this week requested the appointment of a parliamentary commission to investigate the disaster.

A bulldozer pulls debris from the river after flooding in Pepinster, in Belgium, earlier this month
A bulldozer pulls debris from the river after flooding in Pepinster, in Belgium, earlier this month (Valentin Bianchi/AP)

Residents of towns near Liege that were inundated after the Vesdre river burst its banks almost two weeks ago have also called for an independent investigation. Many locals suspect human mishandling of river systems may have amplified the flooding.

Several specialists in hydrology have suggested that lowering the water level at the major Vesdre dam after forecasters issued weather warnings would have prevented a lot of flood damage in nearby towns.

Neighbouring Germany also experienced massive flooding, with the total death toll for the two countries exceeding 210.

