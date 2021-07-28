Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano spews ash 4,500 metres into atmosphere

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 1:42 pm
Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung (Sastrawan Ginting/AP)
A rumbling volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra shot billowing columns of ash and hot clouds down its slopes on Wednesday.

The ash released by Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province reached more than 4,500 metres (14,760 feet) into the atmosphere, and an avalanche of searing gas clouds blew one kilometre (0.62 miles) to the east and southeast, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.

Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post, said there had been no casualties from the afternoon eruption and an alert had been maintained at the second-highest level.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-foot) mountain has been rumbling since last year and villagers were advised to stay five kilometres (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth.

Mount Sinabung
People watch as Mount Sinabung erupts (Sastrawan Ginting/AP)

They have been warned about lava while authorities were closely monitoring sensors that picked up increasing activity in recent weeks.

The last such eruption was in early May, when ash fell on nearby villages.

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people.

Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption. It has sporadically come to life since then.

About 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific Ring Of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

