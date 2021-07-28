Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021
Charlotte Dujardin makes history with sixth podium – British medallists in Tokyo

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 2:38 pm
Charlotte Dujardin (Danny Lawson/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin’s bronze in the individual dressage on Wednesday saw her lead the way as Team GB’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals.

Tom Dean also became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold at a single Olympics in 113 years, while the men’s quadruple sculls claimed a silver.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 5, Silver 6, Bronze 5. Total 16.

Gold

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bronze

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova celebrate
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden shows off her bronze medal
Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin in action
Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

