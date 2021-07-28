Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Court rejects new trial bid in Making A Murderer case

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 4:25 pm
Steven Avery at The Wisconsin Court of Appeals (Morry Gash, Pool/AP)
Steven Avery at The Wisconsin Court of Appeals (Morry Gash, Pool/AP)

A US appeal court has rejected a request by Making A Murderer subject Steven Avery to hold a hearing on fresh evidence he wanted to present for a new trial.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey.

Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner asked the court to consider claims ranging from insufficient scientific evidence to ineffective trial counsel. That request had been rejected in 2017 without a hearing and Avery, in his latest appeal, had asked for a hearing or new trial to consider the evidence.

“Avery raises a variety of alternative theories about who killed Halbach and how,” the appeals court said.

But it sided with lawyers for the state Department of Justice who argued the type of motion Avery had filed was not the proper one to retry the case before a jury.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals concluded that the lower court had correctly denied his request.

“We express no opinion about who committed this crime: the jury has decided this question, and our review is confined to whether the claims before us entitle Avery to an evidentiary hearing,” the appeals court said.

“We conclude that the circuit court did not erroneously exercise its discretion.”

Both Avery and Dassey maintain their innocence.

The case gained national attention in 2015 after Netflix aired Making A Murderer, a multi-part documentary examining Ms Halbach’s death.

The series led to conjecture about the pair’s innocence, but those who worked on the cases accused filmmakers of leaving out key pieces of evidence and presenting a biased view of what happened.

The filmmakers defended their work and supported calls to set Avery and Dassey free.

Dassey was 16 when he confessed to detectives that he had helped his uncle rape and kill Ms Halbach at the Avery family’s salvage yard.

A judge threw out the confession in 2016, ruling it was coerced by investigators using deceptive tactics.

That ruling was later overturned by a federal appeals court and the US Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned and to be granted a new trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal