Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Former king of Spain’s ex-lover accuses him of harassment

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 4:44 pm
Juan Carlos left Spain last August to take up residence, at least temporarily, in the United Arab Emirates (John Walton/PA)
Juan Carlos left Spain last August to take up residence, at least temporarily, in the United Arab Emirates (John Walton/PA)

The former lover of Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos has filed a lawsuit with a British court accusing him of spying on her.

The development is the latest twist in a financial scandal plaguing the ex-monarch.

The public relations firm representing Corinna Larsen, a Danish-German businesswoman linked to Spain’s former king, confirmed on Wednesday that she had asked a London court for a restraining order against Juan Carlos and compensation for damages for his alleged harassment.

The former king’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but he has repeatedly defended Juan Carlos’s innocence during the ongoing financial scandal that prompted the suspicions of investigators in Switzerland and Spain.

Swiss prosecutors are looking at the transfer of several million euros given to Juan Carlos by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.

The former Spanish monarch later transferred a part of that sum to Ms Larsen, who reportedly lives in London, in what investigators suspect was an attempt to hide it from authorities.

It appears that Ms Larsen’s reluctance to return the money to Juan Carlos is the cause of their current animosity.

Juan Carlos, 83, abdicated to his son, Felipe VI, in 2014. Since then, his reputation as a leader of Spain’s democratic transition following the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco has been tarnished by this and other scandals.

He left Spain last August to take up residence, at least temporarily, in the United Arab Emirates after Spanish investigators opened an inquiry into whether he had received kickbacks for a contract that Saudi Arabia had awarded a Spanish consortium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]