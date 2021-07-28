Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lukhanyo Am promises a bruising encounter as South Africa bid to bounce back

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 5:19 pm
Lukhanyo Am expects South Africa to bring extra physicality to the second Test against the British and Irish Lions (Steve Haag/PA)
Lukhanyo Am has vowed South Africa will take the physical battle to the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The Springboks centre produced a thundering hit on Elliot Daly to start the three-Test series in shuddering style last weekend.

South Africa stormed into a 12-3 half-time lead only to lose the first Test 22-17, leaving the hosts to rue letting that advantage slip.

But now the World Cup-winning powerhouse Am has pledged the Boks will be back to their bruising best in this weekend’s second tussle with the Lions.

Asked about his big hit on Daly, Am said: “It was the first Test of the series and the emotions were there, it was intentional to set the standards.

“As a team we have always had a great defensive mindset and it is something we are very proud of.

“This weekend it will be another physical battle we will be taking on.”

South Africa’s discipline slipped markedly in the second half on Saturday, with the Lions forcing the hosts into errors every time they kept possession in extended spells.

The Boks have worked hard this week to sharpen up their focus on both sides of the ball, leaving Am confident of a quick improvement as the hosts will bid to square the three-Test series.

“We are very good at adapting and reading what is happening on the field; it is something we will be aware of during the game,” said Am.

“You can never know their plans, but I think we are very good at adapting and reading what is happening on the field.

“We obviously expect some sort of a change because of the personnel that they have. That’s something we’re preparing for and will be aware of during the game.”

