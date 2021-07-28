Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Andreas Pereira hits stunner as Man Utd held by Brentford at Old Trafford

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 10:02 pm
Andreas Pereira scored a world-class goal against Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)
Andreas Pereira scored a world-class goal against Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Andreas Pereira’s outrageous volley lit up Manchester United’s 2-2 friendly draw with Premier League new boys Brentford in front of Old Trafford’s biggest crowd since March 2020.

Having been finally able to welcome back 10,000 fans for last season’s home finale against Fulham, there were around 30,000 in attendance for the Bees’ visit thanks to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Those at Wednesday’s pre-season friendly witnessed one of the great Old Trafford goals as Pereira hit a 25-yard rocket that went in off the underside of the bar in front of the Stretford End.

The long-term future of the United academy graduate, who spent last season on loan at Lazio, is unclear but nobody will forget his strike against Thomas Frank’s men.

It was a match of great goals, started by promising 19-year-old Anthony Elanga producing an excellent volleyed finish from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross in the 12th minute.

Brentford produced a moment of magic of their own eight minutes later when Shandon Baptiste hit a swerving volleyed effort from the edge of the box that went in off the woodwork.

Pereira’s stunning goal early in the second half was the pick of the bunch but it did not prove the winner as substitute Bryan Mbeumo curled home smartly after half-time introduction Diogo Dalot failed to intercept a ball down the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]