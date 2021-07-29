News / World US Senate votes to start work on Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal By Press Association July 29, 2021, 4:12 am The US Senate has voted to start work on a nearly 1 trillion dollar (£720 billion) national infrastructure package (Susan Walsh/AP) The US Senate has voted to start work on a nearly 1 trillion dollar (£720 billion) national infrastructure package. The vote came together quickly on Wednesday night after President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on the key part of the White House agenda. But it was unclear if enough senators will eventually support final passage, with the process ahead expected to take days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals Iran’s president-elect rules out meeting with Joe Biden Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a US federal holiday Biden prioritises US voting rights bill amid mounting restrictions