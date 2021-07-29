Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Matt Coward-Holley shoots his way to men’s trap bronze

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 8:31 am Updated: July 29, 2021, 9:08 am
Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Coward-Holley won shooting bronze for Great Britain in the men’s trap at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old shot 33 of 40 in the final to replicate the third place secured by Ed Ling at the Rio Games five years ago.

The Chelmsford shooter had arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for gold as the world and European champion but could not match the Czech duo of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.

Liptak won gold and Kostelecky claimed silver after a dramatic shoot-off for the Olympic title.

Coward-Holley had made a shaky start, making only seven of his opening 10 shots, but then responded with 14 in a row to get back on track.

That run ended just as early pace-setter Jorge Orozco Diaz began to falter, with the Mexican ultimately finishing fourth after missing three shots in a row during the elimination period.

With Kostelecky three shots clear at that point, Coward-Holley had been level pegging with Liptak but a miss in the 38th shot ended his hopes of progressing further.

Matt Coward-Holley claimed a podium place on Thursday
Coward-Holley was a promising rugby player in his teenage years but twice suffered cracked vertebra and slipped discs.

After being advised to give up the game, he returned to his first love of shooting, a sport he had previously “done for fun” in his youth.

Coward-Holley became the first Brit to win a world title in an Olympic shotgun discipline with trap gold in Italy in 2019 and has now followed that up with a podium place in Tokyo.

Coward-Holley said of his bronze medal: “It’s a little bit of a mix of emotions. I’m a little bit lost for words. It’s my first Olympics so to come away with a medal, it’s phenomenal.”

Asked how he had handled his nerves in the final, he added: “Being my first Olympic final, the first little bit of the final is always that little bit of tension, that little bit of nerves. But I thought, ‘you’ve got this far, you’ve just got to relax and trust yourself that you can do it’.”

