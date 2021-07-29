Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Mark Lewis-Francis tips Dina Asher-Smith to win gold for Team GB

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 12:28 pm
Dina Asher-Smith is going for gold in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Olympic champion Mark Lewis-Francis has tipped Dina Asher-Smith to end Britain’s sprinting medal drought and bring home gold from Tokyo 2020.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith begins her bid for Olympic glory in the 100m heats on Friday morning.

The 25-year-old Team GB athletics captain is attempting to become the first British woman to win a medal in either of the sprints since Dorothy Hyman took silver and bronze in 1960.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is favourite to add to her 100m titles in 2008 and 2012 having clocked 10.63 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, just last month.

Mark Lewis-Francis after winning gold in 2004
But Lewis-Francis, who anchored Great Britain to the 4x100m relay gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens, believes Asher-Smith will step up to the mark on the biggest of stages.

“She’s a championship performer,” Lewis-Francis told the PA news agency.

“When she goes out there she puts everything on the table. She’s an amazing athlete and an amazing person.

“If she goes out there and she runs her perfect race she can achieve a gold medal, definitely.”

Team GB might be hard pushed to match their haul of seven track and field medals in Rio, but Lewis-Francis feels there are plenty of opportunities for success, not least in the shape of 800m hopeful and fellow Birchfield Harrier Elliot Giles.

Elliot Giles has been tipped to do well by Mark Lewis-Francis
“We’ve got a talented young team, quite a few athletes are predicted to get medals so my hopes are really high for them,” he added.

“They’ve got good management, good coaches and with them being able to focus on their events with no distractions because they have had to isolate, they are going to have time to think and time to put everything they’ve done over the last four or five years into perspective and go out there on the field and achieve their goals.

“There’s a young Birchfield Harrier competing, Elliot Giles. He’s come a long way this season.

“I think he’s got potential to go out there and achieve really well and embrace the Games.”

