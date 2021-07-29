Team GB add slalom silver and shooting bronze – British medallists in Tokyo

Mallory Franklin became only the second British woman to win a medal in Olympic canoe slalom by taking silver in the C1 class while shooter Matt Coward-Holley collected bronze in the men’s trap.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Thursday’s action at Tokyo 2020.
Gold 5, Silver 7, Bronze 6. Total 18.
Gold
Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg