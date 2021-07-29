Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021
News / World

Gadirova twins prove potential as Jessica secures 10th place in all-around final

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 3:43 pm
Jennifer, left, and Jessica Gadirova competed in the women’s all-around final (David Davies/PA)
Jennifer, left, and Jessica Gadirova competed in the women's all-around final (David Davies/PA)

Jessica Gadirova scored another notable achievement on her Olympic debut in Tokyo as she became the first British woman to place in the top 10 of the women’s all-around gymnastics competition.

Despite a fall on the beam, the 16-year-old scored 53.965 to eclipse the previous best of 12th place by Becky Downie in Beijing in 2008. Her twin sister Jennifer finished 13th with a score of 53.533.

The twins teamed up with Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan to clinch an improbable team bronze medal on Tuesday, and Jessica has a further chance to shine next week having qualified for the individual floor final, with Jennifer as first reserve.

Jessica said: “It is quite cool to be the first one to do it. I was a bit annoyed when I fell off the beam but I tried to perform the best I could.

“This just shows me where I stand and what I need to improve. It gives me more realisation about where I belong. But I’m not focusing on medals and stuff like that. I’m focusing on my best performance and if it gives me another medal I’ll be over the moon.”

The duo had arrived at their debut Olympics admitting they were in awe of stars like Simone Biles, but have proceeded to underscore their tremendous potential in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Six
Jessica Gadirova hit new heights in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Their performances were all the more impressive for the way in which they rebounded from their minor errors, with Jessica scoring a lowly 12.033 on beam, and Jennifer also mistiming an element of her routine on the uneven bars.

Jennifer said: “I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself so I put it (my medal) to the back of my mind and just restarted and told myself it’s just another competition, and nothing has happened.

“I do feel like I belong a bit more now, but I still feel a bit like, wow, I’m still competing with the best gymnasts in the world.”

