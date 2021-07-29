Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / World

‘For the first time I didn’t stand alone’ – Lewis Hamilton on F1 racism reaction

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 5:47 pm
Lewis Hamilton was racially abused after the British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Hamilton was racially abused after the British Grand Prix (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Lewis Hamilton said “for the first time in this sport I didn’t stand alone” after praising Formula One’s united grid for condemning the online racist abuse he suffered following the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was targeted after his opening-lap crash with Max Verstappen at Silverstone earlier this month.

F1, its governing body, the FIA, and Hamilton’s Mercedes team moved quickly to issue a joint statement denouncing the abuse.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team also criticised the attacks, while high-profile figures within the sport – including Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and British drivers’ Lando Norris and George Russell – also posted messages in support of Hamilton.

Hamilton, F1’s sole black driver, was targeted by racists during a pre-season test in Barcelona 13 years ago, but said the sport took no action.

However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian GP – the concluding round before the summer break – the 36-year-old said: “It was amazing to see the support from my team, and from some of the drivers.

“I felt for the first time that I didn’t stand alone in the sport.

“For all the other years I’ve been racing, no one would have ever said anything. When it happened before no one said anything. So it was really amazing to see the steps that have been taken.

“There’s no room for that sort of abuse but if I have to be on the receiving end of that in this industry for people to become aware, then that’s part of my journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal