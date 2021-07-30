Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Beth Shriever wins women’s gold and Kye Whyte secures men’s silver in BMX racing

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 5:11 am Updated: July 30, 2021, 6:35 am
Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte with their medals (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beth Shriever won BMX racing Olympic gold minutes after Great Britain team-mate Kye Whyte secured silver in the men’s event.

Shriever had looked the class of the field in qualifying and delivered in the final.

The 22-year-old led from the first bend, holding off a late charge from defending champion Mariana Pajon of Colombia down the final straight.

Whyte had earned Britain’s first BMX racing Olympic medal moments earlier.

The 21-year-old Londoner, having been hampered by poor starts in qualifying, made it into the first corner of the final in second place and held his position as Niek Kimmann took gold for Holland.

The two crossed the line with a healthy margin after a late crash for Frenchman Romain Mahieu split the field, with Colombian Carlos Ramirez Yepes taking bronze.

Kye Whyte finished second
Kye Whyte finished second (Danny Lawson/PA)

Whyte had shown in qualifying he had the speed to contend if only he could get off the line, needing to recover from poor starts in the first two runs but then winning the final one to be sure of his place in the final.

And there were no mistakes when it really mattered as Whyte quickly got himself into position.

Defending champion Connor Field of the United States was unable to contest the final after crashing heavily in the last run of his semi-final, leaving the track on a stretcher.

