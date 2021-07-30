Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Max Verstappen puts Lewis Hamilton row aside to top first practice in Hungary

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 11:55 am
Max Verstappen finished fastest in the first action of the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)
Max Verstappen finished fastest in first practice for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen edged out Valtteri Bottas by just 0.061 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton third in the other Mercedes.

Hamilton, eight points adrift of Verstappen in the championship standings, finished 0.167 sec behind his Red Bull rival.

The Formula One circus is back in action at the Hungaroring, a dozen miles outside of Budapest, 12 days after Hamilton’s 180mph collision with Verstappen on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the accident, but the seven-time champion recovered from the punishment to take the chequered flag at Silverstone and reignite his bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

Speaking on Thursday, Verstappen was still angry with Hamilton’s victory celebrations after he was taken to hospital following the crash which registered at 51G.

But the 23-year-old, whose team lost their appeal for the penalty to be reviewed, responded by laying down a marker in the opening action of the weekend.

The slow and twisty circuit is expected to suit Red Bull’s strengths, but both Bottas and Hamilton kept Verstappen honest in the first running to suggest Mercedes should be in a position to fight this weekend.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth, half-a-second back, with Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly fifth. Gasly’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda crashed out of the session after losing control of his machine through turn five.

The action was temporarily suspended as Tsunoda’s stricken machine was removed from harm’s way.

Lando Norris finished ninth for McLaren, one second off the pace, with George Williams 15th in his Williams.

