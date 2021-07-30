Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Marcus Rashford may be out until October after deciding to have shoulder surgery

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 12:38 pm
Marcus Rashford is to undergo shoulder surgery (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will have an operation to resolve his longstanding shoulder injury in the coming days and is set to miss the opening months of the season.

The 23-year-old played with the issue for much of last season and the PA news agency understands the forward decided he wanted to have surgery on it straight after featuring for England at Euro 2020.

But United manager Solskjaer stressed that no full decision had been made, saying on Wednesday that it needed to be decided “what’s best for him and best for the club”.

The Old Trafford giants have now confirmed that, as expected, Rashford will go under the knife, which is expected to keep him out of action until October.

United said in a statement: “Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury.

“He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible.”

United kick off their Premier League season at home to Leeds on August 14, while England have five World Cup qualifiers during the period Rashford could be absent for.

The 23-year-old admitted last month that the shoulder complaint was among the physical issues he felt hampered his form during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Marcus Rashford hit the post in England's Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out loss to Italy
Marcus Rashford hit the post in England’s Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out loss to Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously I am not performing at my best and what I know I can perform to,” Rashford said during the Euros.

“Whatever that is down to, it doesn’t really matter because it has been going on since early on in the season. I managed to get through the season with United.

“I think I had 36 goal involvements, so I can’t look back at the year and say ‘mmm, I should have taken time off to do this and do that’. That’s just not the way I look at things. I just want to be available for every game.”

Asked if there is a physical reason, he said on England duty: “I don’t think that’s a secret, to be honest with you.

“I think it’s quite well known and to get to this stage where I am now, it was a massive aim of mine back at the beginning of the season.

“So, like I said, I’m happy, I’m prepared mentally and physically for the games.”

