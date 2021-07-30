Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man Utd able to return to training as club confirm no positive coronavirus cases

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 5:01 pm
Manchester United on Thursday called off their friendly against Preston (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United have announced they have no positive coronavirus cases within their first-team group and are able to return to training.

United on Thursday cancelled their pre-season friendly with Preston at Deepdale that had been scheduled for Saturday having identified a “small number” of suspected positive cases in their camp, with those individuals isolating pending further tests.

A subsequent statement from the Red Devils on Friday said: “After further testing yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first-team group.

“Following consultation with the Premier League, they are satisfied that all COVID protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately”

United are due to close their pre-season programme with a game against Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.

The opening fixture of the Premier League campaign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men is a home clash with Leeds a week later.

