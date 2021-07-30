Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 5:44 pm
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new four-year deal (Jon Super/PA)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a “no-brainer” to sign a contract extension at the club.

The PA news agency understands the England international and Reds academy graduate has committed to a new four-year deal.

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and FIFA Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often (I think about it) but I think I’ve achieved so much, I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really.

“Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

