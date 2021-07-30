Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Peaty aiming for medals in Tokyo on Saturday

Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Peaty top the list of medal hopes on Saturday as Team GB boast chances to improve their podium tally across a handful of different disciplines.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we can expect from Saturday’s action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith bids to become the first British woman to win an individual sprint gold but she is up against it after Friday’s heats. Asher-Smith eased through the opening round in a time of 11.07 seconds behind American Teahna Daniels but she will have to significantly step on the gas in order to get close to favourite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica.

Swimming

Adam Peaty won gold earlier this week (Adam Davy/PA)

Fresh from his 100m breaststroke triumph, Adam Peaty returns to the pool for his shot at a second medal in the mixed 100m relay – the sole British medal hope on the penultimate day of action in the pool.

Triathlon

Alex Yee is back in action on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Individual silver medallists Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown combine to give Team GB a strong chance of claiming another medal in the mixed team relay in the early morning in Tokyo.

Sailing

Emma Wilson is guaranteed a place on the podium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Britain has high hopes from the Olympic regatta after a strong start across the fleet. Windsurfer Emma Wilson is the first to have guaranteed a place on the podium after an impressive preliminary campaign. She goes in the double-points medal race to determine her precise place on the podium.

Shooting

Seonaid McIntosh is the favourite in the women’s 3x50m rifle (Danny Lawson/PA)

Having disappointed in her opening event of the Games, world number one Seonaid McIntosh starts as favourite in the women’s 3x50m rifle. Fresh from his individual bronze medal, Matt Coward-Holley stands a chance of reaching the podium again as he teams up with Kirsty Hegarty in the mixed event.

Boxing

Lauren Price goes in search of a medal (Adam Davy/PA)

Victory for reigning women’s world middleweight champion Lauren Price will earn her a place in the semi-finals and at the very least a guaranteed bronze. Meanwhile rising featherweight star Karriss Artingstall can go one better and book her place in the final if she overcomes home favourite Sena Irie.